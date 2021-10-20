Guard to hold public tour of Camp Ethan Allen Training Site

JERICHO, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Army National Guard is holding a public tour of the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho on Friday.

The Guard says the tour will be mostly outside and include an overview of the Vermont Army National Guard organization and capabilities, a visit to the biathlon course, and a look at the construction site of a new Army Mountain Warfare School.

Those interested in taking the tour must register by completing the contact form located online. The tour starts at 9 a.m. and attendees are asked to meet at the Joint Readiness Center between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Photo identification is required.

