Investigation into sexist comments, finds Fair Haven fans acted ‘inappropriately’

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - The investigation in allegations of sexist comments, stemming a girls varsity soccer games, finds fans did act inappropriately.

This is all from the October 7th game between Fair Haven and Hartford High school.

Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell sent a letter out to families addressing the concerns saying they looked over the game tape, talked with those in attendance and found inappropriate comments and actions were in fact being made during the game.

Farrell says the comments came from the Fair Haven student fans saying “tuck in your shirt”, “you suck”, use of profanity, calling out opposing players name and numbers, along with moaning and barking.

Those involved will face disciplinary action. The investigation also finds many of the adults at the game, were unware of any issues, including the officials, the administration, and the coach.

Farrell adds that the school is putting a plan in place to immediately address fan behavior at games.

A recording of the game is available for anyone to watch.

Related Stories:

Coach ends high school game over sexist comment

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.