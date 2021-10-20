Advertisement

Investigation into sexist comments, finds Fair Haven fans acted ‘inappropriately’

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - The investigation in allegations of sexist comments, stemming a girls varsity soccer games, finds fans did act inappropriately.

This is all from the October 7th game between Fair Haven and Hartford High school.

Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell sent a letter out to families addressing the concerns saying they looked over the game tape, talked with those in attendance and found inappropriate comments and actions were in fact being made during the game.

Farrell says the comments came from the Fair Haven student fans saying “tuck in your shirt”, “you suck”, use of profanity, calling out opposing players name and numbers, along with moaning and barking.

Those involved will face disciplinary action. The investigation also finds many of the adults at the game, were unware of any issues, including the officials, the administration, and the coach.

Farrell adds that the school is putting a plan in place to immediately address fan behavior at games.

A recording of the game is available for anyone to watch.

Related Stories:

Coach ends high school game over sexist comment

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Ferlazzo
Missing NH woman found dead; husband admits to killing her
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Facing uncertain COVID forecast, Scott urges ‘personal responsibility’
File image
St. Albans man hit by train
File photo
Burlington votes to raise officer cap
Technical rescue teams worked to rescue a woman hurt on Mountain Mansfield Sunday.
Vermont teams rescue injured woman on Mt. Mansfield

Latest News

Investigation finds Fair Haven acted 'inappropriately"
Investigation into alleged sexist comments finds Fair Haven acted 'inappropriately'
Vermont Representatives host virtual town hall
Vermont Representatives hold virtual town hall
Missing NH woman found dead Tuesday
Missing NH woman found dead Tuesday
Lawmakers prepare for another virtual session away from the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
State leaders call on Vt legislature to fund permanent homeless housing