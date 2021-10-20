Advertisement

Missing NH boy’s mother, man, plead not guilty to charges

Danielle Dauphinais and Joseph Stapf were arrested in the Bronx, N.Y., on Sunday in connection...
Danielle Dauphinais and Joseph Stapf were arrested in the Bronx, N.Y., on Sunday in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of Dauphinais's son Elijah Lewis.(Source: WMUR/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - The mother of a missing 5-year-old New Hampshire boy and a man who was arrested with her in New York have pleaded not guilty to witness tampering and child endangerment charges as authorities continue to search for the child.

Meanwhile, investigators now believe that the boy, Elijah Lewis, was last seen at his home in Merrimack sometime within the last 30 days. The attorney general’s office initially said Elijah was last seen about six months ago. Investigators have searched the area by helicopter and a nearby lake by boat.  

Elijah Lewis, 5, is missing from Merrimack, N.H. His mother and a man have been arrested in...
Elijah Lewis, 5, is missing from Merrimack, N.H. His mother and a man have been arrested in connection with the case.(Source: NH AG office/handout)

Elijah’s mother, Danielle Dauphinais and Joseph Stapf appeared for their arraignments from jail via video Wednesday. They plan to meet with their lawyers to discuss bail hearings.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

