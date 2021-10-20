NH man charged with murder of wife in Bolton

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he murdered his wife in Bolton over the weekend.

Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, was arraigned virtually at the Burlington courthouse Wednesday morning, the day after police say he admitted to killing his wife, 22-year-old Emily Ferlazzo of Northfield, New Hampshire. He told police that the two got into an argument early Saturday and when Emily was laying in the camper van’s bed, he retrieved a Glock handgun, jumped on top of her, and shot her twice in the head. He also allegedly confessed to dismembering her body and leaving it in the bathroom of the camper.

The Vermont State Police say they seized the couple’s van in St. Albans on Tuesday and found human remains inside. They say Joseph, who was located earlier in the day Tuesday at a St. Albans convenience store, admitted to the murder.

Emily was first reported missing by her family on Monday. They told police that Joseph had called them and said they were staying at an Airbnb in Bolton and that they got into an argument. He claimed Emily got out of the van and began walking along Route 2 and that when he returned, she was gone.

Police immediately launched a search. After initially being unable to locate Joseph, they found him Tuesday afternoon and that he agreed to talk with detectives at the barracks in St. Albans.

Police say they also heard from Emily’s parents who said that they had noticed scratches and bruises on her body before and that the couple had had a history of physical confrontations.

Authorities are still awaiting autopsy results from the medical examiner.

