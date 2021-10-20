Advertisement

NH man charged with murder of wife in Bolton

Joseph Ferlazzo
Joseph Ferlazzo(Photo provided)
By Christina Guessferd
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he murdered his wife in Bolton over the weekend.

Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, was arraigned virtually at the Burlington courthouse Wednesday morning, the day after police say he admitted to killing his wife, 22-year-old Emily Ferlazzo of Northfield, New Hampshire. He told police that the two got into an argument early Saturday and when Emily was laying in the camper van’s bed, he retrieved a Glock handgun, jumped on top of her, and shot her twice in the head. He also allegedly confessed to dismembering her body and leaving it in the bathroom of the camper.

The Vermont State Police say they seized the couple’s van in St. Albans on Tuesday and found human remains inside. They say Joseph, who was located earlier in the day Tuesday at a St. Albans convenience store, admitted to the murder.

Emily Ferlazzo
Emily Ferlazzo(WCAX)

Emily was first reported missing by her family on Monday. They told police that Joseph had called them and said they were staying at an Airbnb in Bolton and that they got into an argument. He claimed Emily got out of the van and began walking along Route 2 and that when he returned, she was gone.

Police immediately launched a search. After initially being unable to locate Joseph, they found him Tuesday afternoon and that he agreed to talk with detectives at the barracks in St. Albans.

Police say they also heard from Emily’s parents who said that they had noticed scratches and bruises on her body before and that the couple had had a history of physical confrontations.

Authorities are still awaiting autopsy results from the medical examiner.

Related Story:

Missing NH woman found dead; husband admits to killing her

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The husband of a N.H. woman who was reported missing has told police he killed his wife.
Missing NH woman found dead; husband admits to killing her
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Facing uncertain COVID forecast, Scott urges ‘personal responsibility’
File image
St. Albans man hit by train
File photo
Burlington votes to raise officer cap
Technical rescue teams worked to rescue a woman hurt on Mountain Mansfield Sunday.
Vermont teams rescue injured woman on Mt. Mansfield

Latest News

File photo
NH official withdraws request for federal vaccination funding
File image
Judge dismisses request to stop NH school mask mandates
File photo
Vermont to add beds to relieve pressure on hospitals
File photo
UVM sees rise in COVID cases