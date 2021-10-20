Advertisement

NH official withdraws request for federal vaccination funding

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) New Hampshire’s health and human services commissioner asked a legislative fiscal committee to withdraw her requests for the acceptance of $27 million in federal COVID-19 vaccination funding that was rejected by the Executive Council.

Both the council and the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee needed to approve the funding for the state to accept and use funding that would have created 13 new positions to facilitate vaccination efforts.

The Department of Health and Human Services expects to bring alternative federal funding requests to both groups, a department spokesperson told WMUR-TV.

Both items – one for $22.5 million and the other for $4.5 million – had been tabled by the council and committee after Republican members expressed deep concern that accepting the funds would have bound the state to follow federal directives and mandates related to COVID-19, including “quarantine and isolation.”

Attorney General John Formella said that wasn’t the case.

