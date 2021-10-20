Observing AAC Awareness Month

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - October is AAC Awareness Month, which stands for Augmentative and Alternative Communication.

It’s any form of communication other than the spoken word, and devices to help with that are used by a variety of people including those with non-verbal autism, Down syndrome, cleft palate, strokes, or brain injuries.

Speech-language pathologist Danielle Kent says sometimes the systems or devices don’t come easily to people who are used to speaking, but it’s worth it to learn.

“Some systems are very intuitive, and some systems take time to learn. What we always say is it really matters to the student or the person or the adult looking to get the system. It’s what’s the most intuitive for them and what makes the most sense for them and how they can really benefit,” she said.

