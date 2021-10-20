State leaders work through logistics ahead of refugee arrival

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Afghan refugees will be coming to Vermont to start a new life and state leaders are trying to work through how to help them.

Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale and Representative Marybeth Redmond hosted a virtual town hall Tuesday.

The conversation also included an update on the current refugee resettlement programs, Afghans arriving to Vermont, support for employers with refugee workers, and guidance on how you can get involved.

Congressman Peter Welch and Senator Patrick Leahy both say this opportunity is vital.

“Families arriving in Vermont and throughout the United States and communities are in the world, carrying untold weight. That we can simply not understand, so I have no doubt that Vermont will be awake me please for these families to rebuild and to grow,” said Sen. Leahy.

“We’re doing something that really matters. It’s going to provide welcome, it’s going to provide refugee and safety to folks coming to Vermont,” said Welch.

