UVM sees rise in COVID cases

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a rise in coronavirus cases on the University of Vermont’s campus.

From October 4-11, the school reported six on-campus cases and one off-campus.

From October 11-17, the number jumped to 47 on-campus and 13 off-campus.

School leaders urge students not to dismiss symptoms as something else and get tested.

UVM offers COVID-19 PCR testing free of charge on campus.

