Advertisement

UVM sees rise in COVID cases

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a rise in coronavirus cases on the University of Vermont’s campus.

From October 4-11, the school reported six on-campus cases and one off-campus.

From October 11-17, the number jumped to 47 on-campus and 13 off-campus.

School leaders urge students not to dismiss symptoms as something else and get tested.

UVM offers COVID-19 PCR testing free of charge on campus.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vermont State Police say human remains have been found Tuesday, believed to be missing 22...
Missing NH woman found dead; husband admits to killing her
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Facing uncertain COVID forecast, Scott urges ‘personal responsibility’
File image
St. Albans man hit by train
File photo
Burlington votes to raise officer cap
Technical rescue teams worked to rescue a woman hurt on Mountain Mansfield Sunday.
Vermont teams rescue injured woman on Mt. Mansfield

Latest News

There’s a rise in coronavirus cases on the University of Vermont’s campus.
UVM sees rise in COVID cases
Walmart generic
Gorham Walmart closes for cleaning and re-stocking
The Vermont State Police say human remains have been found Tuesday, believed to be missing 22...
Missing NH woman found dead; husband admits to killing her
Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, is in court Wednesday.
Husband admits to murder; expected in court Wednesday