UVM sees rise in COVID cases
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a rise in coronavirus cases on the University of Vermont’s campus.
From October 4-11, the school reported six on-campus cases and one off-campus.
From October 11-17, the number jumped to 47 on-campus and 13 off-campus.
School leaders urge students not to dismiss symptoms as something else and get tested.
UVM offers COVID-19 PCR testing free of charge on campus.
