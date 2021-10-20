Advertisement

Vt. officials seek public input on House redistricting plan

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A committee tasked with drawing up new voting districts in Vermont has released its tentative House redistricting proposal and is now looking for input from the public.

New census data shows population shifts across Vermont that will result in new single-member House districts. Local boards of civil authority and voters will now give input over the next month before lawmakers pick it up the redrawing of the map this coming session.

“I think the reaction we’ve gotten in this first could of days is ‘What did you do?’ People are trying to understand what these new districts, if approved by the Legislature -- what they would look like,” said Tom Little, the Vermont Apportionment Board chair.

A final plan of what house and senate voting districts should look like is due to the legislature by December.

