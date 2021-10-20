BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We finally got back some sunshine on Wednesday with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. It will likely be our warmest day of the week, as clouds return Wednesday night, and a cold front moving through on Thursday. Look for increasing clouds through the early morning hours with the chance for a few showers overnight. Temperatures will remain on the mild side, in the low 50s.

Thursday will start with mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures should still be able to warm up into the upper 50s and low 60s through the early afternoon. Showers will be on the increase for the second half of the day, likely to continue into the evening hours. Rainfall totals will generally be light, mainly under half an inch through Friday morning.

Friday will be noticeably cooler with mostly cloudy skies and a few lingering morning showers. Temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 50s. Skies will gradually clear a bit by the afternoon with some breaks of sunshine by the end of the day. Heading into the weekend, plan on partly sunny skies on Saturday, although it will be blustery and cold with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunday will see more clouds and scattered showers, and likely some mountain snow showers as well, with highs area-wide only in the low to mid 40s.

Temperatures slowly rebound through the middle of next week. Partly sunny skies will be back for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be getting back up into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.