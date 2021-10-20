BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! After a chilly start to the day, we are going to warm up very nicely, getting well above normal with highs in the 60s.

It will still be warm on Thursday, but a frontal system coming in from the Midwest will start to move in with a few scattered showers, on & off during the day. A heavier, steadier batch of rain will move through late Thursday night into early Friday as the cold front part of this system comes through from west to east.

After some morning showers on Friday, we’ll gradually clear out for the rest of the day, but it will be cooler again.

It will stay cooler than normal through the weekend. Saturday is looking dry with partly sunny skies. But an upper level disturbance could fling around a few rain showers on Sunday, and also a few snow showers in some of the higher mountain peaks.

It will slowly warm up again as we head into the start of next week, with partly sunny conditions.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of the sunny, warmer weather today! There are still lots of areas with some great fall color out there, especially in the Champlain Valley, the Upper Valley, and our southern counties. -Gary

