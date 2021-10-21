Airport to roll out new noise monitoring system

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Friday, airport officials are rolling out a new website. People will be able to see how loud planes passing over their homes really are.

Sound monitors were put up in South Burlington and Winooski. Another one is in the works for Williston.

By going online, people can see the decibel levels of planes and where they were at the time they heard them.

“Whether it’s associated with loud noise, unusual behavior of an aircraft, or any situation, there’s actually a way to comment on that situation so we as an airport can respond to that and give more detailed information,” Nic Longo, interim director at the Burlington International Airport said.

The project itself cost $338,924. The Federal Aviation Administration covered the entirety of it, but additional operational costs will come from the airport budget.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.