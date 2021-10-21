Car goes into river near Woodstock covered bridge

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - A driver is injured after their car went into the river early Thursday morning.

Woodstock Fire officials say this happened early Thursday morning around 3 a.m.

They say this is by the Lincoln Covered Bridge and Route 4.

Crews say the car was in the river under the covered bridge when they got there.

They were able to get the person out and treated them for minor injuries.

We’re told the car didn’t release any fluids into the river, but did hit the bottom part of the bridge causing some damage.

On 10/21/21 at 3:00AM Woodstock Fire/EMS responded to a motor vehicle accident by the Lincoln Covered Bridge and RTE 4 .... Posted by Woodstock Fire/Ems on Thursday, October 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.