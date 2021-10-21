Advertisement

Car goes into river near Woodstock covered bridge

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - A driver is injured after their car went into the river early Thursday morning.

Woodstock Fire officials say this happened early Thursday morning around 3 a.m.

They say this is by the Lincoln Covered Bridge and Route 4.

Crews say the car was in the river under the covered bridge when they got there.

They were able to get the person out and treated them for minor injuries.

We’re told the car didn’t release any fluids into the river, but did hit the bottom part of the bridge causing some damage.

