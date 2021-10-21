Advertisement

The double life of Burlington hitman Sean Fiore

By Darren Perron
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for a lengthy list of heinous crimes.

Sean Fiore pleaded guilty last week In Vermont Federal Court to murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap and murder a person overseas, conspiracy to produce child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

Darren Perron spoke with former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan about the case.

You can watch more of Darren’s interview on ‘You Can Quote Me” Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

