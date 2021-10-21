The double life of Burlington hitman Sean Fiore

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for a lengthy list of heinous crimes.

Sean Fiore pleaded guilty last week In Vermont Federal Court to murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap and murder a person overseas, conspiracy to produce child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

Darren Perron spoke with former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan about the case.

