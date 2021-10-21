Advertisement

Fairfax man dies in head-on crash with truck

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a fatal head-on collision between a car and a tractor-trailer in Sheldon.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night on Route 105. Police say Mark Vanburen, 53, of Fairfax was heading east when he drifted into the westbound lane and collided with a truck coming the other way. He died at the scene.

Police say it’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor. Vanburen wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

