Advertisement

Forecasters predict warmer winter for two-thirds of US

This Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 file photo shows the Pineview Reservoir, a popular recreation spot...
This Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 file photo shows the Pineview Reservoir, a popular recreation spot in Ogden Valley, at a quarter full. Expect a drier, warmer winter down south and a wetter winter up north, the National Weather Service said Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.(Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Expect a drier, warmer winter down south and a wetter winter up north, U.S. government forecasters said Thursday.

The National Weather Service predicted two-thirds of the U.S. will see above average temperatures from December through February, while the Pacific Northwest and southern Alaska will likely get colder than usual. The Midwest, Northwestern states and Hawaii should expect above normal precipitation while the South will have less.

As the U.S. enters a second La Nina year in a row, these weather conditions across the country are typical, said Jon Gottschalck of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

La Nina, the flip side of El Nino, is the periodic cooling of parts of the Pacific, affecting weather patterns worldwide.

A dry winter down south means worsening drought across Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, Southern California and other Western states.

However, the Pacific Northwest “really stands out” for having the best chance to improve drought conditions, said Brad Pugh of NOAA.

Gottschalck also said it will be less likely than normal for the Northeast and Texas to experience paralyzing blizzards that shut down cities last winter.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ferlazzo's camper van at the St. Albans barracks.
Husband charged with murder of wife in Bolton
The husband of a N.H. woman who was reported missing has told police he killed his wife.
Missing NH woman found dead; husband admits to killing her
Investigation finds Fair Haven acted 'inappropriately"
Fair Haven students to face discipline over comments during soccer game
File photo
Vermont to add beds to relieve pressure on hospitals
Box truck driver dies in Killington crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden said that it's important to take care of seniors in remarks in Scranton,...
White House, Democrats hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand together at the Martin Luther King...
Biden ties legislative agenda to MLK push for racial justice
Eleonore "Lorli" von Trapp Campbell
Lorli von Trapp Campbell, of ‘Sound of Music’ family, dies
In this Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 file photo, a jogger runs along McCovey Cove outside Oracle...
US: More threats, more desperate refugees as climate warms