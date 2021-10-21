Advertisement

Gene Richards is suing the city of Burlington

After nearly two hours of deliberation, city council decided Richards will be out as airport...
After nearly two hours of deliberation, city council decided Richards will be out as airport director following the unprecedented termination hearing citing a broken relationship within the city and mayor.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Former airport director is suing the City of Burlington, to get his job back and for documents related to the investigation.

Gene Richards lawyer, Rich Cassidy tells channel 3 news quote “we want the evidence.” And that the city is misreading the public records act. In the suit filed this month, Richards asks to be reinstated. He was fired from the job amid allegations of verbal abuse at the airport.

