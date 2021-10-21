Gene Richards is suing the city of Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Former airport director is suing the City of Burlington, to get his job back and for documents related to the investigation.

Gene Richards lawyer, Rich Cassidy tells channel 3 news quote “we want the evidence.” And that the city is misreading the public records act. In the suit filed this month, Richards asks to be reinstated. He was fired from the job amid allegations of verbal abuse at the airport.

Related Stories:

Airport commission meets following firing of director

Gene Richards voted out as Burlington airport director

Burlington City Council to hold termination hearing for airport director

Beleaguered airport director to face City Council next week to keep job

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.