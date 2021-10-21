Advertisement

Jeffersonville family holds golf memorabilia sell-off

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many of us have hobby collections we build over the years, from trading cards to shot glasses. Now, one Vermont family is selling its collection they hope golf fans will buy.

Charlie and Danny White of Jeffersonville are selling off a combined collection of golf clubs, balls, art, memorabilia, books, hats, magazines, newspapers, and more.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Danny about the blowout sale, including a pricey autographed Tiger Woods photo.

