Advertisement

Judge Robinson nomination headed to US Senate

Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson
Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A historic nomination is headed to the Senate floor.

The Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning voted to approve the nomination of Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Robinson is the first openly gay Vermont Supreme Court justice. If confirmed by the Senate, she would be the first LGBTQ woman to serve on any federal circuit court.

Prior to joining the Vermont Supreme Court, Robinson served as co-counsel in the case of Baker v. State, the landmark 1999 decision that led to Vermont becoming the first state to enact civil unions.

Related Stories:

Hearing for Vt. Supreme Court justice nominated to federal appeals court

Biden taps Vt. Justice Robinson for seat on US appeals court

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ferlazzo's camper van at the St. Albans barracks.
Husband charged with murder of wife in Bolton
The husband of a N.H. woman who was reported missing has told police he killed his wife.
Missing NH woman found dead; husband admits to killing her
Investigation finds Fair Haven acted 'inappropriately"
Fair Haven students to face discipline over comments during soccer game
File photo
Vermont to add beds to relieve pressure on hospitals
File photo
UVM sees rise in COVID cases

Latest News

File image
Police get more than $159K for bulletproof vests in NH
Fairfax man dies in head-on crash with truck
The University of Vermont’s Class of 2025 is already racking up some accolades from school...
UVM calls freshman ‘most prepared class ever’
The University of Vermont’s Class of 2025 is already racking up some accolades from school...
UVM calls freshman class ‘most prepared class ever’