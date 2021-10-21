Judge Robinson nomination headed to US Senate

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A historic nomination is headed to the Senate floor.

The Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning voted to approve the nomination of Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Robinson is the first openly gay Vermont Supreme Court justice. If confirmed by the Senate, she would be the first LGBTQ woman to serve on any federal circuit court.

Prior to joining the Vermont Supreme Court, Robinson served as co-counsel in the case of Baker v. State, the landmark 1999 decision that led to Vermont becoming the first state to enact civil unions.

