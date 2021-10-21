Advertisement

Lorli von Trapp Campbell, of ‘Sound of Music’ family, dies

Eleonore "Lorli" von Trapp Campbell
Eleonore "Lorli" von Trapp Campbell(Courtesy: vonTrapp.org)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOWE, Vt. (AP) - The second daughter of Maria von Trapp, whose Austrian family became famous through the musical and movie “The Sound of Music,” has died.

A funeral home confirms that Lorli von Trapp Campbell died Sunday in Northfield, Vermont. She was a younger stepsibling to the older von Trapp children who went on to be depicted in stage and film. She herself was not. The family escaped from Nazi-occupied Austria and toured Europe and America. They settled in Vermont the early 1940s and opened a ski lodge.

One of Campbell’s daughters says the Austrian traditions her mother brought played a big part in family life. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The Ferlazzo's camper van at the St. Albans barracks.
Husband charged with murder of wife in Bolton
The husband of a N.H. woman who was reported missing has told police he killed his wife.
Missing NH woman found dead; husband admits to killing her
Investigation finds Fair Haven acted 'inappropriately"
Fair Haven students to face discipline over comments during soccer game
File photo
Vermont to add beds to relieve pressure on hospitals
Box truck driver dies in Killington crash

Latest News

x
Judge Robinson nomination headed to US Senate
x
Fairfax man dies in head-on crash with truck
Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home on Eligo Lake Road in Greenbroro.
Police investigae fatal Greensboro shooting
Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson
Judge Robinson nomination headed to US Senate