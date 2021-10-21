Pennsylvania man dies in car crash in Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigation a fatal crash in town of Killington, Wednesday morning.



Police say around 10, crews responded to the area of Killington Flats and the Turn of the River Lodge, Box 5672 US 4 for a 3 car crash.



Police say a line of traffic going east on US 4, 2 cars attempted to pass a 20-foot box truck. The two passing cars lost control causing one of the cars to crash into the box truck. Then the truck lost control overturning down a 15 foot embankment. The driver, 44 year old, Joseph Terry, of Aldan, Pennsylvania was partially ejected and died on the scene.

The other two drivers were not injured.



Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.