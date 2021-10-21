Advertisement

Pennsylvania man dies in car crash in Killington

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigation a fatal crash in town of Killington, Wednesday morning.

Police say around 10, crews responded to the area of Killington Flats and the Turn of the River Lodge, Box 5672 US 4 for a 3 car crash.

Police say a line of traffic going east on US 4, 2 cars attempted to pass a 20-foot box truck. The two passing cars lost control causing one of the cars to crash into the box truck. Then the truck lost control overturning down a 15 foot embankment. The driver, 44 year old, Joseph Terry, of Aldan, Pennsylvania was partially ejected and died on the scene.

The other two drivers were not injured.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The husband of a N.H. woman who was reported missing has told police he killed his wife.
Missing NH woman found dead; husband admits to killing her
Joseph Ferlazzo
NH man charged with murder of wife in Bolton
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Facing uncertain COVID forecast, Scott urges ‘personal responsibility’
File image
St. Albans man hit by train
File photo
Burlington votes to raise officer cap

Latest News

Airport to launch noise motoring tool
Airport to roll out new noise monitoring system
After nearly two hours of deliberation, city council decided Richards will be out as airport...
Gene Richards is suing the city of Burlington
Burlington International Airport in October 2021
Airport to roll out new noise monitoring system
marijuana
NY regulators ease access to medical cannabis