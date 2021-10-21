Police get more than $159K for bulletproof vests in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s congressional delegation says more than $159,000 has been awarded to 43 communities and one county in the state to support the purchase of bulletproof vests for law enforcement officers.

The funds come from the Department of Justice through the Bulletproof Vest Partnership. The largest amount, $22,400, went to Nashua, followed by $13,705 for Berlin and $8,750 for Rochester.

Police in Concord, the state’s capital city, received $6,712.50.Cheshire County received $2,305.

