Police investigating Greensboro death

GREENSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An argument in Greensboro Wednesday night led to the death of an East Hardwick man.

It happened around 8 p.m. at a home on Eligo Lake Road. The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department says Daryl Johnson, 48, of Greensboro and Robert Chaplin, 27, of East Hardwick had a dispute earlier in the day in Hardwick. The argument escalated later in the day. Police say a firearm was involved and Chaplin died.

Police are releasing few details but say it was an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.

