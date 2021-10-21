Advertisement

St. Albans garage destroyed in fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - An older garage is destroyed following an early morning fire Thursday.

This was right in St. Albans City on Ferris Street.

The city fire chief says the call came in just after 3 a.m. Thursday. He says the the fire did not spread to the apartment building. However, some of the siding on the apartment was melted.

We’re told everyone was able to get out safely.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

The chief tells us about 30-35 firemen were on scene.

