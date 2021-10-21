Sununu tours New London Barn Playhouse

NEW LONDON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu took to the theatre stage Thursday afternoon.

Sununu toured the New London Barn Playhouse, which is one of the oldest continuously operating summer theaters in the country. Along with PPP money during the height of the pandemic, the playhouse also received more than $350,000 from New Hampshire’s Live Venue Fund. That money allowed the arts to continue outside in New London all summer long when the inside stage was still closed.

“If you let these venues go under, it would have been really hard to get them going again. So we created a live venue fund just for them. And it was just enough to keep them employed, to keep them moving forward. And take some of the risk out of some of the decisions they had to make as an organization which was to still plan for the future, still plan on selling tickets,” said Gov. Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

The playhouse is in the middle of a $5 million expansion project which includes a New Center for Artistic Development. It will provide space for classes, camps, seminars, and other activities.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.