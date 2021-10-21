UVM calls freshman class ‘most prepared class ever’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont’s Class of 2025 is already racking up some accolades from school leaders.

This is UVM’s largest class ever, but they also had a massive admissions pool to pick from, they had a record number of applications for the University. The school also says this is the most prepared class ever.

“Prepared, but also I think my situation was unique in that I had a really rigorous high school experience,” said Dani Warren, a freshman.

“It’s intimidating, and the transition is definitely huge because I went to a trade school,” said Trevor Spadafora, a freshman.

Prepared or not prepared, that is the question. UVM says the class of 2025 is very ready to handle the transition.

“Enrolling a class is really a shared endeavor,” said UVM Director of Admissions Moses Murphy.

Murphy says they had a massive undertaking this year specifically.

Applications to be part of the class of 2025 were up 38% this year over last, giving them a larger pool to pick top students.

“Not only were we seeing application growth in our core market place areas, but from the whole country and really throughout the world,” said Murphy.

Murphy says he thinks that’s partially because of how Vermont and specifically UVM is handling the pandemic, but says UVM has been on the upswing for a few years.

So the class by the numbers is the largest, but UVM is also calling them the best prepared.

“The average GPA and the average test score for the incoming class is the highest it has ever been,” said Murphy.

But while all students had to submit their GPA, for the first time they did not have to submit their SAT or ACT scores.

It’s part of a three year pilot test.

When determining students preparedness for college, they use a combination of high school GPA and SAT/ACT scores.

For this class, 58% of the first years did not submit their SAT score. Regardless, the school says based on GPA and the scores indicate lots of college readiness.

“I do think history will look back at this moment as it relates to standardized testing as an inflection point. I can’t say whether we will continue the policy beyond the pilot, but it does seem tome that many colleges and universities will be moving away from standardized testing being required as part of the admissions process,” said Murphy.

Murphy also says the actual GPA and tests are only a small portion of the application, they weigh other parts of the student like self challenging in high school, extra curriculars, or letters of recommendation.

“Our application review process is one that is wholistic in nature where we look at all the various components that are part of an application,” said Murphy.

Murphy says they look at things like: how did you push yourself academically? What did people say about you in your letters of recommendations? What are you hobbies?

He says this year it is a good indicator of success over four years and beyond.

“As UVM continues to build out its national reputation, I would anticipate that our application numbers will continue to grow which will provide us the opportunity to better shape our class,” said Murphy.

Some first years are flattered by the title, but think it’s hard to speak for everyone.

“It’s great that we have that title, but I think that’s really unique to each individual,” said Warren.

They do say they are excited to learn and let the next four years shape them as adults

“I’m looking forward to finding out what I want to do with my life,” said Spadafora.

“Really just trying to prepare for the future while enjoying the moment,” said Warren.

Murphy says he doesn’t yet know if they’ll go back to requiring the SAT/ACT scores, but there are two more years without it, as part of the pilot project.

It’s also worth noting their admittance rate was about 8% lower than last year, so they admitted fewer people, retained more students and still make their claim for largest and best prepared.

