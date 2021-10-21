UVM Women’s Hoops picked fourth in America East

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s basketball team was picked to finish fourth in the America East standings by the conference’s coaches on Wednesday. The selection is Vermont’s highest preseason slot since 2012-13, when the Cats would go on to finish in a fourth place tie.

There’s a good reason there are higher expectations in Catamount Country this year: UVM is coming off its first winning campaign since the 2009-2010 season, albeit in that dramatically shortened 6-game COVID riddled stint last Winter.

Back are all but one player who saw the floor for the Catamounts last year, including America East Rookie of the Year Anna Olson, super senior sharpshooter Josie Larkins, and floor general Emma Utterback.

Vermont is excited for the opportunity to get back out and meet or even exceed expectations, especially given all the challenges they dealt with last year.

“We’re really looking forward to competing,” said head coach Alisa Kresge. “It’s been a really long time for anybody in our program to be without a competition against somebody else. So while we have a lot of work to put in before our first game, we are really looking forward to having a season and that opportunity to compete against others, not just ourselves.”

Vermont opens its season November 5th against St. Mike’s.

