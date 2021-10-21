Advertisement

UVM’s Family Business Award winners named

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A few prominent Vermont family businesses are in the spotlight. The UVM Grossman School of Business hosted the 10th annual Family Business Awards.

Categories include first-generation business owners, and the Vermont Legacy Award. They are judged on financial success, how the business is run, contributions to the community, and their commitment to innovation and sustainability.

“Whether we think about from age -- so stability of a community -- employment in a moment in time, or an economy, these are the backbone of our society essentially. And although we haven’t done Vermont specific research, a number of our students come from business families,” said UVM’s Pramodita Sharma.

This year’s winners include Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Giroux Poultry Grain and Orchards, Healthy Living, and the H.N. Williams Store.

