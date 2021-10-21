Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The clouds are back as we close out the work week. More widespread rain arrives overnight, but the heaviest rain should be out of the area by early Friday. This batch of rain comes ahead of a cold front that knocks temperatures back to seasonable levels for the weekend.

Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with the chance for some lingering showers as the cold front moves through. Temperatures will be coldest in northern New York where the front moves through earliest in the day, and warmest in southern Vermont and the Upper Valley of New Hampshire, where highs could once again reach the 60s.

Cooler temperatures will abound for all by the weekend, when highs will be in the low 50s. The weekend starts dry with just a chance for some scattered showers Sunday, mainly across high terrain.

Burlington has yet to see a temperature of 40 degrees or lower this season, but that is expected to change by the weekend. Expect some chilly nights with lows in the 30s across the area into the start of next week. We’ll see seasonable temperatures continue through next week.

Have a great evening!

Jess Langlois

