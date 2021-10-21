BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! It would be nice to have another day like we did on Wednesday - all that sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. But today will be a different story. It will still be fairly warm, but instead of bright sunshine, we are looking for some scattered showers to come through, on & off, throughout the day as a frontal system comes at us from the Great Lakes. There will be a brief lull in the wet weather this evening - there could be enough breaks in the cloud cover to see the full Hunter’s Moon rising.

The brunt of the wet weather will happen overnight as some heavier, steadier batches of showers come through. There will be a few lingering showers into the first part of Friday as that system moves off to the east. There will be some clearing late in the day. Temperatures will be coming back down to more seasonable levels (normal high for Burlington is now 57°).

Then it will be cooler than normal over the weekend and into the start of next week. Saturday is looking dry with partly sunny skies. But Sunday could be a bit iffy. An upper air disturbance may kick up a few sprinkles . . . or even some mountain flurries . . . during the afternoon & evening.

Next week will start out with partly sunny skies through mid-week, but a system tracking to our south might possibly clip our southern areas with some rain showers on Tuesday & Wednesday. -Gary

