10-digit dialing to be required in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Making a phone call in Vermont will change this weekend.

Starting Sunday, you will need to add 8-0-2 when you make phone call in the state.

Many parts of the country already dial ten digits, but now the FCC is requiring for the rest.

It’s because a new number is being created for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. That number will be 9-8-8.

But all over the country, 9-8-8 is used as a prefix, and without the area code in front of it, those people would get the hotline.

