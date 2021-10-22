Advertisement

10-digit dialing to be required in Vermont

Cell phone
Cell phone(Terri Russell)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Making a phone call in Vermont will change this weekend.

Starting Sunday, you will need to add 8-0-2 when you make phone call in the state.

Many parts of the country already dial ten digits, but now the FCC is requiring for the rest.

It’s because a new number is being created for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. That number will be 9-8-8.

But all over the country, 9-8-8 is used as a prefix, and without the area code in front of it, those people would get the hotline.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home on Eligo Lake Road in Greenbroro.
Police investigate fatal Greensboro shooting
The Ferlazzo's camper van at the St. Albans barracks.
Husband charged with murder of wife in Bolton
The crash scene on Route 105 in Sheldon Wednesday night.
Fairfax man dies in head-on crash with truck
Box truck driver dies in Killington crash
The double life of Burlington hitman Sean Fiore

Latest News

Rutland City Police Department
Investigation underway in Rutland
Rutland Police tell us there is an active investigation currently on Baxter St. and Maple St.
Investigation underway in Rutland
Two Brazilian nationals are in trouble after being picked up at the border for human smuggling.
Two Brazilian nationals picked up at the Canadian border
Two Brazilian nationals are in trouble after being picked up at the border for human smuggling.
Two Brazilian nationals picked up at the Canadian border