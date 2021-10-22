Advertisement

4 die in Washington state shooting

By KING staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Four people are dead after a shooting in Tacoma, Washington, Thursday night.

The first 911 calls came in around 4:30 p.m. The shots were fired in a dense residential neighborhood.

“Well, we heard what sounded like fireworks going off. My daughter’s fiancé ran in telling everybody get down. Somebody’s shooting across the street, so immediately, boom, we all hit down,” said Greg Riemersma, who lives just feet away.

Tacoma police rushed to the scene and found two females and a male dead. It all happened outdoors.

“The shooting started in an alley west of Everett Street, and part of the scene transferred to the front of the residence,” said officer Wendy Haddow.

Paramedics rushed a fourth victim, a male, to a hospital, where he later died.

Lister Elementary School, which is right across the street, went into lockdown while police searched for the shooter.

They cannot yet say what led to the shooting, which left neighbors in shock.

“(It’s) one of the most horrible things that I’ve seen in a long time in this neighborhood,” Riemersma said.

Including these deaths, Tacoma has seen 27 homicides this year.

Copyright 2021 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home on Eligo Lake Road in Greenbroro.
Police investigate fatal Greensboro shooting
The Ferlazzo's camper van at the St. Albans barracks.
Husband charged with murder of wife in Bolton
The crash scene on Route 105 in Sheldon Wednesday night.
Fairfax man dies in head-on crash with truck
Box truck driver dies in Killington crash
Gene Richards/File
Former BTV airport director sues city to get job back

Latest News

Courtesy: Jennifer Tungol
Vermont State Parks announce winners of photo contest
The results are in for the Vermont State Parks photo contest.
Vermont State Parks announce winners of photo contest
The UVM Medical Center is one of many businesses and communities with newly tapped Diversity,...
Clinician explains how to avoid lengthy medical wait times
FILE pic.
Vermont expands booster vaccine program
Starting Friday, eligible Vermonters aged 18 and older can get a booster vaccine that’s a...
Vermont expands booster vaccine program