Austria joins Vermont in economic, diplomatic partnership

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - New economic and diplomatic ties between Vermont and the Nation of Austria are in the works.

The effort is part of the Federal State Partnership Program. It pairs U.S. states with countries around the world to foster relationships between two communities.

Austrian troops have worked with the Vermont National Guard before through the Mountain Warfare School.

Officials say the German-speaking country nestled in the alps has similar geographic, economic, and agricultural interests.

“Security and stability. It’s not just military, it’s economic, it’s food security, fuel security. It’s rule of law and government. Vermont does really well in those areas, and it’s mutually beneficial for us,” said Vermont National Guard Commander Maj. Gen. Greg Knight.

Austria now joins North Macedonia and Senagal in partnering with Vermont.

We’re now just one of five U.S. states that have three partner countries.

