Advertisement

Cleanup begins at Burlington homeless encampment

Clean-up started Friday at the homeless encampment off Sears Lane in Burlington.
Clean-up started Friday at the homeless encampment off Sears Lane in Burlington.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clean-up started Friday at the homeless encampment off Sears Lane in Burlington.

Workers from the Department of Public Works as well as Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront were at the site with tractors and trash trucks to remove items identified as abandoned or trash. A number of bicycles also appeared to be recovered from the area.

Clean-up started Friday at the homeless encampment off Sears Lane in Burlington.
Clean-up started Friday at the homeless encampment off Sears Lane in Burlington.(WCAX)

Residents of the encampment have until Tuesday to leave the site after the mayor offered a one-week extension Monday.

The city says it will provide storage containers for campers to store items for up to 30 days.

Related Stories:

Mayor offers reprieve to Burlington encampment; Neighbor says eviction overdue

Burlington mayor extends eviction deadline for Sears Lane encampment

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home on Eligo Lake Road in Greenbroro.
Police investigate fatal Greensboro shooting
The Ferlazzo's camper van at the St. Albans barracks.
Husband charged with murder of wife in Bolton
The crash scene on Route 105 in Sheldon Wednesday night.
Fairfax man dies in head-on crash with truck
Box truck driver dies in Killington crash
The double life of Burlington hitman Sean Fiore

Latest News

Vermont unemployment rate drops slightly to 2.9%
NY trooper in fatal thruway chase took part in 2 other pursuits
Kalvyn Langford
NH woman charged with driving wrong way on I-89
File photo
Utility working to restore natural gas to customers in Keene