Cleanup begins at Burlington homeless encampment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clean-up started Friday at the homeless encampment off Sears Lane in Burlington.

Workers from the Department of Public Works as well as Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront were at the site with tractors and trash trucks to remove items identified as abandoned or trash. A number of bicycles also appeared to be recovered from the area.

Residents of the encampment have until Tuesday to leave the site after the mayor offered a one-week extension Monday.

The city says it will provide storage containers for campers to store items for up to 30 days.

