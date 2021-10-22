College student found dead inside dorm room at Middlebury College

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Middlebury Police Department are investigating an untimely death at Middlebury College, Thursday.

Police say a 20-year old female student was found dead inside a dorm room Wednesday afternoon just after 4:30. Police say the investigation indicates there was no foul play or danger to the Middlebury community.

Police are in contact with the family. The remains were transported to the Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

