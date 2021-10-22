Essex Center Nursing Home reports cluster of COVID cases

ELIZABETHTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A North Country nursing home is grappling with a cluster of COVID cases, again.

The Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Elizabethtown is now reporting 11 residents, 3 of which are hospitalized, and three staff members have COVID-19.

This comes just two months after the center celebrated the return of in-person visitation.

The state health department is working with the facility to prevent further spread. Around this time last year, the Essex Center experienced a large outbreak, with at least fifteen people deaths.

