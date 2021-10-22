Essex Fall Craft Show & Antique Expo return after COVID hiatus
Published: Oct. 22, 2021
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s been a lot of hand-wringing about finding holiday gifts this year due to shipping delays around the world. One way to avoid that is by finding your holiday gifts from local crafters.
A one-stop-shop event for that takes place at the 41st Fall Essex Craft Show & Antique Expo in Essex Junction this weekend.
Elissa Borden visited vendors and spoke with the organizers about what is in store.
