Hoopcats picked 2nd in America East preseason poll

First time UVM has not been selected as favorite since 2015-16
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time since 2015-16, the UVM men’s basketball team is not the favorite to claim the America East title. Vermont was picked second in the conference’s preseason poll behind Stony Brook.

The Cats will hardly surprise anyone if they do end up winning the league: UVM got four of the nine first place votes among the league’s coaches, the same number as the Seawolves did (UNH got the other first place vote.)

Two Hoopcats were named to the preseason all-conference team: defending America East Player of the Year Ryan Davis was joined by sixth year guard Benny Shungu.

UVM head coach John Becker said being picked second gives his team somewhat of a new perspective.

“One thing I emphasize here every year is a new year,” he said. “No matter who you have coming back, what you might have or might not have done the year before, you have to start from the ground floor and build it back up. And so we take that mindset and we’re in that process right now and we have a long way to go.”

UVM plays its first exhibition game Saturday, October 30th as they host St. Mike’s.

