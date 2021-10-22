Investigation underway in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland Police tell us there is an active investigation currently on Baxter St. and Maple St.

Because of that, the roads are closed.

At this time, we’re told there is no risk to the community, but police will be in the area for a period of time.

They say initial police operations have been completed.

