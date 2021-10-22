Lengthy medical wait times especially apparent in emergency departments

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The Agency of Human Services launched an investigation into long medical wait times last month.

People putting off healthcare during the pandemic and staffing shortages are some driving factors of that.

One of the areas people tend to notice wait times the most is the emergency department. Nobody comes in with an appointment and providers say they take patients based on how dire their need is.

That means the emergency department might not be the best option.

“When we think about the emergency department, we think about ABC. Airway, breathing and circulation,” Beth Schiller, owner of Champlain Medical Urgent Care explained. She said when people are having trouble breathing or chest pain, those are times people should immediately go to the emergency department.

However, for other needs, Schiller said wait times for walk-in’s at Champlain Medical Urgent Care are usually less than an hour.

“All of your illnesses, upper respiratory infections. We see people with all kinds of strains and sprains,” Schiller said of their services. The list of illnesses and injuries they’re able to treat is extensive and quick.

If you go to the emergency department at the University of Vermont Medical Center, it’s a much different story.

“Like I said, dehumanizing to wait there,” said Ashley Lafleche, who was there in July while experiencing a mental health crisis.

She said she was only in the waiting room for an hour, but it took 18 to discharge her without complete next steps in place. Lafleche said she felt like they discharged her prematurely and without consulting her.

“It’s really important to be thorough with someone’s departure and having them leave, versus trying to get them out because you need space,” Lafleche continued. She said staff across the hospital seemed overwhelmed.

UVMMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Clauss said the emergency department is seeing more people who put off care during covid.

In September, the emergency department saw roughly 1,000 more patients than September of 2020.

When people enter the emergency department they are triaged by medical professionals to determine how urgent the need is.

“If we ask them to wait, it’s not because they shouldn’t be there or because we don’t want them there, it’s because we’ve determined they can wait. When we can get them the care they need, that’s exactly what we plan to do,” Clauss said.

Clauss and Schiller say going to a primary care doctor or urgent care for issues not needing to be seen immediately will probably minimize your wait time.

If someone goes to urgent care and needs more medical help, the staff there will direct them to the emergency department.

“If they’re sort of on the edge and may or may not need an emergency department visit, we will make a phone call to triage over at the emergency department to give them a synopsis of what’s coming to them,” Schiller said.

Schiller said in the case of a mental health crisis, the emergency department is the place to go.

As mentioned at the beginning of this story, the state is investigating wait times at medical facilities. Part of that includes collecting feedback from the public. They’re holding in-person listening sessions October 27th at 5:30 p.m. and on November 4th at 12 p.m. They’re also taking feedback via e-mail.

