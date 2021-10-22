Advertisement

Moonlight Madness descends on Capital City

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Shoppers in central Vermont, listen up -- Montpelier businesses are offering deals.

It’s for the Moonlight Madness event Friday. Montpelier Alive says a lot of businesses are doing 20% off store-wide. There will also be street performers, a band, and more downtown. They say coordinated events like this help draw more attention.

“It really draws a lot more attention to it and we’re able to promote it. And what’s special about Montpelier is all the businesses really work collectively and support each other. And so it’s just a really great opportunity to bring the community together. And after the pandemic, these businesses really need our support,” said Montpelier Alive’s Dan Groberg.

Moonlight Madness takes place all day with entertainment between 5 to 9 p.m.

