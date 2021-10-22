New England law enforcement agencies join search for missing N.H. boy

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WCAX) - Thursday marks one week since New Hampshire authorities started the search for 5-year-old Elijah “Eli” Lewis of Merrimack. Now, the effort to find Eli, who’s been missing for about six months, involves law enforcement agencies from across New England.

Dive teams from New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, and Connecticut looked for clues in the Naticook Lake Thursday. Eli lived with his mother and her boyfriend in the house by the water on Sunset Drive.

Multiple state police K-9 teams searched wooded areas and the shoreline.

Wednesday, Eli’s mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, were arraigned on witness tampering and child endangerment charges. The couple pleaded not guilty.

