NH woman charged with driving wrong way on I-89

Kalvyn Langford
Kalvyn Langford(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman faces charges after police say she drove the wrong way on Interstate 89, causing a crash in Randolph.

It happened around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police say they received multiple 911 calls of a wrong-way driver in the southbound lanes. They say the driver, Kalvyn Langford, 30, of Charlestown, N.H., crashed with one vehicle. All three occupants were uninjured.

Langford was arrested on suspicion of DUI and for gross negligent operation.

