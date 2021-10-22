NY trooper in fatal thruway chase took part in 2 other pursuits

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A state trooper who could be charged in a pursuit on the thruway that led to the death of an 11-year-old girl was involved in two previous chases that also ended in collisions.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said in an executive order signed Wednesday that a grand jury will be asked to consider charges against Trooper Christopher Baldner for his role in a 2020 crash that killed Monica Goods, of Brooklyn. The order says Baldner was in previous pursuits on the Thruway north of New York City.

Attorney General Letitia James is the special prosecutor in the 2020 case. The executive order authorizes her to investigate the previous episodes.

