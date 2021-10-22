Advertisement

NY trooper in fatal thruway chase took part in 2 other pursuits

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A state trooper who could be charged in a pursuit on the thruway that led to the death of an 11-year-old girl was involved in two previous chases that also ended in collisions.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said in an executive order signed Wednesday that a grand jury will be asked to consider charges against Trooper Christopher Baldner for his role in a 2020 crash that killed Monica Goods, of Brooklyn. The order says Baldner was in previous pursuits on the Thruway north of New York City.

Attorney General Letitia James is the special prosecutor in the 2020 case. The executive order authorizes her to investigate the previous episodes. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home on Eligo Lake Road in Greenbroro.
Police investigate fatal Greensboro shooting
The Ferlazzo's camper van at the St. Albans barracks.
Husband charged with murder of wife in Bolton
The crash scene on Route 105 in Sheldon Wednesday night.
Fairfax man dies in head-on crash with truck
Box truck driver dies in Killington crash
The double life of Burlington hitman Sean Fiore

Latest News

Kalvyn Langford
NH woman charged with driving wrong way on I-89
File photo
Utility working to restore natural gas to customers in Keene
A carbon dioxide recycling process is up and running at The Alchemist Brewery in Stowe.
The Alchemist recycles carbon dioxide in beer production
A major drug bust in Rutland closed down several streets early Friday.
Early morning drug bust closes Rutland streets