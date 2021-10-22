Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Jimmy Dean

This week’s Pet with Potential is an 8-year-old neutered male dog named Jimmy Dean.
This week’s Pet with Potential is an 8-year-old neutered male dog named Jimmy Dean.(Chittenden County Humane Society)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is an 8-year-old neutered male dog named Jimmy Dean.

This good boy loves to be outside strolling through the grass. He is very sweet and friendly. He may be an older guy, but he still enjoys his outdoor exercise. If you want to learn more about this good boy check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home on Eligo Lake Road in Greenbroro.
Police investigate fatal Greensboro shooting
The Ferlazzo's camper van at the St. Albans barracks.
Husband charged with murder of wife in Bolton
The crash scene on Route 105 in Sheldon Wednesday night.
Fairfax man dies in head-on crash with truck
Box truck driver dies in Killington crash
The double life of Burlington hitman Sean Fiore

Latest News

Robert Haynes
New Hampshire mayoral candidate dies from COVID
File photo
Moonlight Madness descends on Capital City
x
Cleanup begins at Burlington homeless encampment
x
Early morning drug bust closes Rutland streets