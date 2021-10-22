Pets with Potential: Meet Jimmy Dean

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is an 8-year-old neutered male dog named Jimmy Dean.

This good boy loves to be outside strolling through the grass. He is very sweet and friendly. He may be an older guy, but he still enjoys his outdoor exercise. If you want to learn more about this good boy check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

