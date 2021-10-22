Advertisement

Police investigate shots fired in Orange County

(KOSA)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021
WASHINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a man they say left his home in Washington with a shotgun.

This comes after he reportedly shot his gun at the ground of his driveway.

It happened Thursday night around 4:30 p.m.

Police say they got a call about shots fired at a home on Route 110 in Washington and that a man and woman were involved. At the time, they didn’t know if the woman was hurt.

Once they got there, the woman told them her boyfriend, 31-year-old Anthony Goddard, was intoxicated and shot at the ground. She says he didn’t threaten anyone.

Police say he may have gotten into a black truck.

Officers searched the area and couldn’t find him.

