Police look for ‘person of interest’ in Newport park shooting

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Newport are investigating after shots were fired at Gardner Park Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched just before 7:30 p.m. for reports of several shots. Police say a witness also reported seeing a sedan and a truck fleeing the area. They recovered 12, 40-caliber shell casings.

Authorities are now looking for a man in his 20s who was wearing a gray sweatshirt and had his hair in a bun at the time of the incident.

