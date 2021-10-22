Advertisement

Police look for ‘person of interest’ in Newport park shooting

Police say shots were fired at Gardner Memorial Park in Newport Thursday night.
Police say shots were fired at Gardner Memorial Park in Newport Thursday night.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Newport are investigating after shots were fired at Gardner Park Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched just before 7:30 p.m. for reports of several shots. Police say a witness also reported seeing a sedan and a truck fleeing the area. They recovered 12, 40-caliber shell casings.

Authorities are now looking for a man in his 20s who was wearing a gray sweatshirt and had his hair in a bun at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home on Eligo Lake Road in Greenbroro.
Police investigate fatal Greensboro shooting
The Ferlazzo's camper van at the St. Albans barracks.
Husband charged with murder of wife in Bolton
A major drug bust in Rutland closed down several streets early Friday.
Police: Rutland drug raid uncovers possible human trafficking operation
The crash scene on Route 105 in Sheldon Wednesday night.
Fairfax man dies in head-on crash with truck
The double life of Burlington hitman Sean Fiore

Latest News

File photo
City of Plattsburgh looks into Margaret Street makeover
Robert Haynes
New Hampshire mayoral candidate dies from COVID
This week’s Pet with Potential is an 8-year-old neutered male dog named Jimmy Dean.
Pets with Potential: Meet Jimmy Dean
File photo
Moonlight Madness descends on Capital City