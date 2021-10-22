Advertisement

Police say skirmish over alcohol led to fatal Greensboro shooting

Police are investigating a death in Greenbroro Wednesday.
Police are investigating a death in Greenbroro Wednesday.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they continue to investigate a fatal shooting in Greensboro Wednesday and that no charges have been filed.

Vermont State Police say the deadly skirmish between 48-year-old Daryl Johnson of Greensboro and 27-year-old Robert Chaplin of East Hardwick began Wednesday night when Chaplin tried to purchase alcohol from the Hardwick Kwik Stop.

Police say he was denied service because the store clerk determined he’d had too much to drink already. That’s when Johnson got involved, intervening in a fight between Chaplin and the store clerk. Hardwick Police were called but Chaplin left before they arrived.

About an hour-and-a-half later, police say Chaplin arrived at Johnson’s home on Eligo Lake Road in Greensboro. They say the two got into a fight and Johnson shot Chaplin in the arm and chest. He was pronounced dead at Copley Hospital.

Police say they have questioned Johnson about what happened and no charges have been filed yet.

