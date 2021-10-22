Advertisement

Shelburne Street roundabout construction to cause significant delays

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews suggest you avoid the roundabout construction on Shelburne Street in Burlington next week.

Drivers can expect delays along Shelburne Street between Flynn Ave and Howard Street.

The dotted lines in the below map show the route being diverted both north and southbound along Flynn Ave, Pine Street, and Howard Street. That’s the one officials want you to take.

Dotted lines show the detour around the Shelburne Street roundabout construction next week.
Dotted lines show the detour around the Shelburne Street roundabout construction next week.(WCAX)

Shelburne Street will be open to local traffic.

Then on Wednesday, there will be more delays between Adams Court and Marion Street due to ledge blasting.

There will be periods when traffic stops up to three times a day between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Water pressure may fluctuate at homes in the area.

