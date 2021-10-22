Stuck in Vermont: Remembering Cécile Druzba

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the last episode, we met beloved bus driver Steve Rexford, who is considered part of the team at the South Burlington School District.

He was nominated for a story by South Burlington soccer mom Cécile Druzba back in late 2018. Giving compliments came easily to Cécile; she was an active member of the community and enjoyed shining a spotlight on positive people like Steve, who drove her daughter Madison to soccer games. In 2019, Cécile died following a head-on crash on Route 22A in Addison. She was 57 years old.

Seven Days’ Eva talked about Cécile’s legacy with her husband, Matt Druzba; oldest daughter, Sierra Gryson; niece Claire Marton; friend Holly LeClair, bus driver Steve Rexford; and soccer coach Lindsay Austin-Hawley. Two and a half years after her death, Cécile is still making an impact in the community.

